New speed sign urges highway drivers to slow down

PLATTSMOUTH – Watch it!

That’s the hope southbound motorists on U.S. Highway 75 will do when coming into town, the Plattsmouth Police Department said.

A digital speed sign gauging how fast motorists are traveling was installed last Friday near Fulton Avenue with the hope they will voluntarily slow down, said Police Chief Steve Rathman.

“It’s voluntary compliance with the speed limit, that’s what it is there for,” he said this week. “My hope is that they will voluntarily slow down.”

Capt. Ryan Crick added, “The purpose hopefully is that the sign will bring their speed behavior to their attention and hope they will voluntarily slow down.”

The speed limit on the highway is 70 mph, but drops to 55 upon entering town and not far from the lighted intersection with Oak Hill Road/Avenue B creating potential safety issues, according to the police.

Police patrol the area, but can’t be there all the time, so the sign provides that extra tool for drivers to slow down, according to Crick.