New subdivision planned for rural Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A new subdivision is planned for rural Plattsmouth.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the request of W3 Land Co. for a conditional use permit to sell four lots it owns at the southwest corner of 24th Street and Ashland Road for the construction of new homes.

The proposed subdivision has already been approved by the county’s Planning Board.

Each lot is three to four acres in size, said Ted Wehrbein, company spokesman.

“We have interest in all four lots,” Wehrbein said.

Each home would hook up with rural water, he added.

“It’s a good location,” Wehrbein said, adding that it’s only about 20 minutes from the Omaha metro area.

The lots will go on the market following the approval of the rural water district, which should occur, according to Mike Jensen, county zoning administrator.

“All parties are in agreement,” he said.

In other action, the board approved the cost for the county to take over the inspection of what’s known as fracture critical bridges.