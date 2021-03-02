New subdivision planned for rural Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – A new subdivision is planned for rural Plattsmouth.
The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the request of W3 Land Co. for a conditional use permit to sell four lots it owns at the southwest corner of 24th Street and Ashland Road for the construction of new homes.
The proposed subdivision has already been approved by the county’s Planning Board.
Each lot is three to four acres in size, said Ted Wehrbein, company spokesman.
“We have interest in all four lots,” Wehrbein said.
Each home would hook up with rural water, he added.
“It’s a good location,” Wehrbein said, adding that it’s only about 20 minutes from the Omaha metro area.
The lots will go on the market following the approval of the rural water district, which should occur, according to Mike Jensen, county zoning administrator.
“All parties are in agreement,” he said.
In other action, the board approved the cost for the county to take over the inspection of what’s known as fracture critical bridges.
These are bridges that if just one component fails, so would the entire bridge, according to Lenny Thorne, county highway superintendent.
There are eight of these bridges in the county, including two near Nehawka and one near Mynard, he said.
Inspection of these bridges occurs every two years, he said. For several years now, following a bridge collapse in Minneapolis, Minn., the State of Nebraska did the inspection taking over from what counties long did.
But, now the state is passing that responsibility back to the counties.
“They don’t want to do it anymore,” Thorne told the commissioners.
Commissioner Jim Peterson said, “Another unfunded mandate.”
The board approved approximately $12,000 out of the county’s road budget to hire the firm of Mainelli Wagner and Associates to do the inspections, which should only take a month or so, Thorne said.
“It’s just switching responsibilities,” he said. “You got to do them (inspections).”
Eventually, he would like other bridges in those places, instead of dealing with fracture critical bridges, Thorne said.