PLATTSMOUTH – To walk through the doors of the Sweet Spot in downtown Plattsmouth has become quite a treat for many since it opened nine months ago.
“It’s been really good,” said Sue Shaw on the public response. “Everyone seems to love it.”
She and her husband, Mark, opened their ice cream shop inside the former Fitzgerald Hotel at the corner of Main and Sixth streets.
For ice cream lovers the Sweet Spot features cones, sundaes, banana splits, hot fudge and hot caramel dishes, and most of all, rolled ice cream dishes.
Within a week’s time after its opening, she served up 1,000 of these dishes, which are created right there in front of the customers, Sue said.
“Rolled ice cream is unique,” she said.
There are more than a dozen different rolled ice cream dishes, plus many different scoop flavors, she said.
Her cake menu features lemon berry cream, strawberry float, and carrot and chocolate cakes.
Pie lovers can choose from coconut crème, Oreo mousse and tiramsu. Cookies are also available.
Some recent additions to the menu include gourmet hot chocolate, homemade waffle cones, bubble waffles and more sodas.
To add some unique flavor to the décor, the Shaws purchased a custom-made French high back princess seat in pink leather.
“We have developed quite a following,” Sue said.