New trees brighten up local holiday scene

PLATTSMOUTH – The holidays are here again.

And, local residents and visitors to Plattsmouth can enjoy an extra treat come nighttime.

The new flagpole, erected this summer on the east end of downtown, is now all lit up like a giant Christmas tree, an impressive addition to the holiday lights up and down Main Street.

The suggestion for the tree came from City Administrator Emily Bausch, said Mayor Paul Lambert, which he agreed with.

“I’m glad we were able to do that,” he said. “Everybody needs their spirits lifted what with everything we’ve been through in the last two years, and we hope this will help.”

But, there’s more.

Also at the suggestion of Bausch, a tree with blue and white lights has been erected at the roundabout on Eighth Avenue near numerous businesses there.

“She saw a need out there,” said Lambert, adding that those businesses are a part of Plattsmouth just like those downtown and should also have holiday lighting.

“We wanted to do something for them to be a part of the community even more,” Lambert said. “Those two trees are nice additions. It’s an improvement and continues to make Plattsmouth a great place to live.”

