New wastewater plant coming more into focus

PLATTSMOUTH – Progress continues on a new wastewater treatment plant for Plattsmouth.

An update was given to the City Council on Monday evening.

Approximately 60 percent of the design phase of the new plant has been completed, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

“We’re moving forward on the different pieces,” he told the council.

Much of the update concerned the new pump station and the underground pipes that would move sewage to the new plant to be located on the west end of town.

The new pump station will be located on city ground where the city’s recycling bins are located on Main Street east of the railroad tracks downtown.

It will be built 15 to 16 feet higher than the station at the current plant along the Missouri River.

To move the sewage, two pipes, or force mains, would be installed. One would be 24 inches in diameter, the other 12 inches.

The underground route that these force mains will follow to the plant includes Lincoln Avenue onto Smith Avenue to 26th Avenue. From there, the route will go west mostly under Wiles Road to the plant.

There will be closures along this route during construction, the council was told.

“They (residents) will always have access to their property,” City Administrator Emily Bausch said.

The current schedule calls for the final design of the plant to be completed this October, followed quickly by the bidding process for the construction. It’s hoped construction could start next March and be completed in October 2024, the council was told.

