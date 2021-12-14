New wastewater plant in operation in late 2024, council told

PLATTSMOUTH – Progress is being made on a new wastewater treatment plant for Plattsmouth.

The plant will be located in the Four Mile Industrial Park west of U.S. Highway 75 replacing the flood-ravaged plant along the Missouri River that has been repaired, but only on a temporary basis until the new one is built, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“The state would not license a new plant at that location,” he said.

Approximately 30 percent of the preliminary design work on the new plant has been completed and was discussed at a special meeting of the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday night.

It was led by various engineers involved in the new plant project.

“I thought it was a tremendously informative meeting for the council members,” Lambert said.

A raw wastewater pump station will be built on east Main Street where the city’s recycling bins are located and where city-wide cleanup events have been held.

“We will be relocating those activities,” said City Administrator Emily Bausch.

The pump station will be elevated for better protection against floods with equipment to control odor, according to Keith Hobson of Fox Engineering of Ames, Iowa.

Current raw wastewater flows will go into that station, which will also feature two mechanical screens, screening washers with automatic bagging systems, and five wastewater pumps, along with the odor control unit, Hobson said. It will be designed for projected high usage times into the future until 2042, he added.

A 24-inch diameter force main will then convey wastewater from there to the new site, about 4.2 miles away

The main will be installed at least five feet underneath the surfaces of the streets on its route, including Lincoln Avenue.

The new plant will be designed to treat a peak flow of four million gallons per day, much higher than the current plant, said fellow Fox engineer Matthew Hawes.

The plant will include a preliminary treatment building housing screens, washers with bagging systems, and a grit removal system with grit washer, Hawes said.

Following this preliminary treatment, wastewater will be treated using continuous inflow sequential batch reactors, followed by ultraviolet light disinfection before being discharged into a tributary to Four Miles Creek.

“There will be no chemicals there,” Hobson said. “It will be a natural biological process.”

“The water coming out of this plant will be significantly cleaner than now,” Hawes said.

The final design should be completed next September, Hobson said, with construction taking about two years.

“In November 2024, it should be ready for operation,” he said.

Estimated cost for the entire project is $56,480,000 with the city picking up just 5 percent of that. The federal government will pay 90 percent and the state paying the other 5 percent.

“This is by far the best option for the city,” Lambert said. “It will be the most modern system available, the most efficient. And, it will move Plattsmouth 40 years into the future with room in the plant for expansion.”

