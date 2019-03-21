PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Public Works Director Neil Frodermann has issued a Water Emergency Order to supplement the Water Emergency Declaration issued last week.
This order requests a voluntary reduction of 30 percent for all residential, industrial, commercial and institutional water uses. It also requests restaurants use single serve table settings and drinking glasses when appropriate.
City officials are also prohibiting the following water uses:
*Irrigation of lawns and other landscaping, except for irrigation using non-potable water from cisterns, rain barrels and similar sources.
*Washing down of driveways, sidewalks and similar outdoor uses.
*Operating and filling of swimming pools.
*Washing of vehicles, other than washing of certain vehicles for health and safety purposes.
*All commercial car washes shall suspend washing operations.
*Eating and drinking establishments shall serve water to customers by request only.
The city will enforce this order by shutting off the water supply to noncompliant premises and by such other measures authorized under applicable state law and the city’s municipal code.
A copy of this Water Emergency Order, along with tips for conserving water to meet the 30 percent voluntary target, can be found on the city’s website.
City officials also stress that the water supply remains safe to drink.