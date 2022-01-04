New year brings cold, but not much snow

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County rang in the new year with frigid temperatures as expected, less snow than predicted.

As a forecasted storm was moving into the area with significant snow on Saturday, it met a system of dry air that basically evaporated much of the snow before it hit the ground, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“The system had a lot of dry air making it harder to predict,” said Katie Gross, meteorologist.

As a result, lower snowfall totals accumulated and were generally the same in this area, according to her statistics. Plattsmouth received two-and-a-half inches, while Murray received one-and-a-half. Lincoln received two inches, Gross said.

As foreseen, however, the coldest air of the season did arrive Saturday evening into Sunday morning with temperatures in Plattsmouth dipping to minus 7 degrees between 6:55 a.m. through 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the weather service.

The coldest wind chill temperature was minus 21 at 8:15 that morning.

The snowy conditions apparently caused little trouble for local motorists.

“We had a couple of accidents, but neither was serious,” said Plattsmouth Police Capt. Ryan Crick. “Overall, not bad for the first snow storm of the season.”

Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent, said, “We were lucky.”

The conditions were such that his trucks spent only a few hours on Friday and Saturday applying salt and sand on county paved roads, plus pushing some snow off the roads.

“Mother Nature was good to us,” Thorne said.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert praised the snow removal efforts by city workers.

“As always, our crew did a good job,” Lambert said at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

He also urged all residents in weather like this to check on elderly friends or neighbors to see if they need anything.

The immediate forecast calls for dry conditions, but with a frigid Thursday with a high around 8 degrees, according to the weather service.

Friday begins a warmup to the low 20s, with a high close to 40 on Saturday with Sunday a bit cooler with a high close to 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.