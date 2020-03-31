NGPC closes playgrounds at state parks, rec areas

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) announced on Monday that all playgrounds and play structures at state parks and recreation areas will temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns.

The move took effect on March 30 and will last until further notice. It will impact all playgrounds and play structures at Cass County sites such as Platte River State Park, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park and Louisville State Recreation Area.

Grounds and trails at all state parks and recreation areas remain open to the public during the day. Visitors can use these sites for activities such as hiking and fishing. Commission representatives said visitors can take part in these activities while keeping a six-foot distance between themselves and other guests.

The NGPC also announced Monday that roads at Schilling Wildlife Management Area by Plattsmouth have been closed due to poor conditions. The closures are due to impacts from the 2019 floods and a continued high water table. Roads at 14 other wildlife management areas across the state have also been closed for similar reasons.

The commission announced Tuesday morning that it would stop selling non-resident spring turkey permits effective immediately. This is in coordination with the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts to discourage unnecessary travel between states.