NGPC closes playgrounds at state parks, rec areas

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) announced on Monday that all playgrounds and play structures at state parks and recreation areas will temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns.
The move took effect on March 30 and will last until further notice. It will impact all playgrounds and play structures at Cass County sites such as Platte River State Park, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park and Louisville State Recreation Area.
Grounds and trails at all state parks and recreation areas remain open to the public during the day. Visitors can use these sites for activities such as hiking and fishing. Commission representatives said visitors can take part in these activities while keeping a six-foot distance between themselves and other guests.
The NGPC also announced Monday that roads at Schilling Wildlife Management Area by Plattsmouth have been closed due to poor conditions. The closures are due to impacts from the 2019 floods and a continued high water table. Roads at 14 other wildlife management areas across the state have also been closed for similar reasons.
The commission announced Tuesday morning that it would stop selling non-resident spring turkey permits effective immediately. This is in coordination with the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts to discourage unnecessary travel between states.
Non-residents who have already purchased permits for the spring turkey season in Nebraska will be able to use them, but they will not be able to buy additional permits. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission representatives will be e-mailing non-residents within the next week with additional information about their individual permits.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun turkey season is scheduled to open April 11 for youth and April 18 for adults. Turkey seasons for archery and shotgun users are scheduled to end May 31.
The agency announced earlier this month that it would be postponing all group events and programs through June 1. These postponements could stretch past that date depending on current events at that time.
These events include the National Archery in the Schools Program, Schramm Education Center activities, the Fort Kearney Expo, hunter education courses, outdoor education center activities and outdoor discovery programs.
The agency closed its headquarters to the public and all offices at state parks and recreation areas in late March. All state park restaurants, shooting sport complexes, education centers, visitor centers and public crane viewing blinds will also be temporarily closed until further notice.
Lodges, cabins and public shower buildings will be closed to the public through April. Closures at these sites could be extended after April 30. All History Nebraska sites are also closed to the public until further notice.
A limited number of public restrooms at state parks will remain open. NGPC employees are sanitizing these restrooms on a regular basis.
The commission is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state health offices about the coronavirus. Agency representatives said they are taking proactive measures to protect members of the public from COVID-19 issues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!