Niemoth earns major LHS student award

LOUISVILLE – Cassidy Niemoth has been a positive influence on many people with her productive personality at Louisville High School.
Louisville officials recognized her contributions to the school environment with one of the district’s top awards.
Niemoth earned the Louisville Outstanding Senior Award for the Class of 2020. Louisville officials made the announcement during their online LHS Honors Night ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic caused the event to change from its traditional in-person format to a virtual platform this year.
Recipients of the Louisville Outstanding Senior Award must display strong leadership and character in all of their school activities. They must also showcase positive attitudes and work ethic in their academic pursuits.
Niemoth is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She has earned many local and conference honors for her work in the classroom.
She joined classmates Skyler Pollock and Jedadiah McFarland as Regents Scholarship recipients in May. She collected Regents Scholarships from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, University of Nebraska-Kearney and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Niemoth was involved in numerous activities during her Louisville career. She participated in volleyball, Student Council, band and one-act play for four years and National Honor Society and Spanish Club for three years. She also took part in basketball, track and field, SkillsUSA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir and speech.
Niemoth collected multiple district music awards at LHS and ended her four-year volleyball career with 1,085 digs. She has held leadership roles in several classroom and extracurricular activities.
Niemoth was one of 50 Nebraska high school students to earn a Pinnacle Bank Outstanding High School Leaders Award in her junior year. Louisville staff members nominated her for the award due to her notable leadership achievements at school.
Niemoth is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She will major in accounting and would like to pursue a career as an actuary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!