Niemoth earns major LHS student award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Cassidy Niemoth has been a positive influence on many people with her productive personality at Louisville High School.

Louisville officials recognized her contributions to the school environment with one of the district’s top awards.

Niemoth earned the Louisville Outstanding Senior Award for the Class of 2020. Louisville officials made the announcement during their online LHS Honors Night ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic caused the event to change from its traditional in-person format to a virtual platform this year.

Recipients of the Louisville Outstanding Senior Award must display strong leadership and character in all of their school activities. They must also showcase positive attitudes and work ethic in their academic pursuits.

Niemoth is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She has earned many local and conference honors for her work in the classroom.

She joined classmates Skyler Pollock and Jedadiah McFarland as Regents Scholarship recipients in May. She collected Regents Scholarships from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, University of Nebraska-Kearney and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.