PLATTSMOUTH – Improvements are coming down the road on a road many use on a daily basis in Plattsmouth.
The City Council on Monday evening approved a contract for an asphalt overlay project on Ninth Avenue east of Chicago Avenue.
The project will include the milling and a 2-inch asphalt overlay on two separate segments of that road – the first is from Lincoln Avenue to Ninth Street, the second being from Clinton Street to just west of Scott Street.
The council approved the $112,174 bid of Oldcastle Materials Midwest Co. (doing business as) Omni Engineering Co. of Omaha for the work. It was the lower of two submitted bids. The engineer’s estimate at the time of bidding was $115,500.
The work should be completed by the end of September, the council was told.
“It’s well overdue,” said Councilman Morgan Muller.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It needs work and is heavily used. It will be a nice asphalt street when done.”