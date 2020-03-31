No fees for bringing metals/yard waste to recycling center

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s some good news when the Cass County Recycling Center opens for the year on Friday, April 10.

There will be no fees for dropping off metals and trees/yard waste for the time being.

That was a decision made Tuesday at the Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting.

However, appliances and tires will not be accepted for the time being, according to the board’s action.

The county’s recycling center is located at 13780 12th St. near Mynard.

The center, closed during the winter months, will again be open on Fridays and Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. both days.

Because of the COVID-19 virus crisis, the commissioners communicated with each other from their homes. Only Chairman Dan Henry was in the commissioners’ meeting room.

Also during the meeting, Commissioner Janet McCartney said she has ordered devices that record a person’s temperature. These devices, expected to arrive this week, will be sent to all county buildings and used when employees and the public enter those buildings, she said.