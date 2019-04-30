PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth Fire Department, along with a hazmat team from Offutt Air Force Base, investigated a report of propane tanks leaking along the banks of the Platte River west of U.S. Highway 75 Monday morning.
The crews encountered four tanks of various sizes with one potentially leaking a minor amount of propane from a valve. Hazmat team members completed a damage assessment and air monitoring and no hazards were found, according to the fire department. The tanks were turned over to Midwest Farmers Co-op for remediation.