PLATTSMOUTH – For five consecutive years, Nebraska Public Power District has kept electric rates stable for its end-use retail customers.
For 2019, make that six years.
That decision not to increase rates for next year was made recently by NPPD’s Board of Directors.
Plattsmouth is one of the cities serviced by NPPD and local officials were excited about the announcement.
“It’s very good news for the community,” said Cindy Cruse, executive director for the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce.
It’s part of the quality of life factor that people seek on where to reside, according to Cruse.
“It makes a huge difference,” she said.
Mayor R. Paul Lambert agreed.
“It makes it attractive to live here,” he said.
In a statement through his office, NPPD President/CEO Pat Pope said, “We are proud to offer our customers another year of rate stability. The NPPD team is constantly seeking ways to maintain rate competitiveness, both regionally and nationally. Our retail employees continue to meet the challenge to reduce costs and improve processes that continue to pay dividends for our customers.”
This will also be the second consecutive year its wholesale customers will not see rate increases, Pope said.
NPPD installed energy-efficient LED lighting on Plattsmouth street lights at no cost to the city and the city is now saving 20 percent on its street lighting bill, Lambert said. That’s money that can be used for other needs, he said.
“It helps everybody’s budget,” Lambert said.
Cruse added, “NPPD is so good with our community.”