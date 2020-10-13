No plans for state to repair Schilling wildlife area, mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – It appears the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not put any money into repairing the flood-ravaged Schilling Wildlife Reserve north of Plattsmouth, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“That’s what they are telling us now,” Lambert said on Tuesday. “It would take so much work to get it back to where it was. It would be a tremendous expense.”

The area will probably go back to “nature,” he said.

The City of Plattsmouth has no interest in taking over that area near where the Platte and Missouri rivers meet, he added.

“None whatsoever,” Lambert said. “It would be a huge expense to the taxpayers.”

At its last meeting on Oct. 5, the Plattsmouth City Council did approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Game and Parks Commission for repairs on the damaged Schilling Road. The city needs use of that road to access its water treatment plant. According to the MOU, the commission would apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the majority of repair money to that road, which it owns.

With FEMA approval, the city would only pay a minimum of 12.5 percent or at the most 25 percent of the total cost.