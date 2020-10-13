No plans for state to repair Schilling wildlife area, mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – It appears the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not put any money into repairing the flood-ravaged Schilling Wildlife Reserve north of Plattsmouth, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“That’s what they are telling us now,” Lambert said on Tuesday. “It would take so much work to get it back to where it was. It would be a tremendous expense.”
The area will probably go back to “nature,” he said.
The City of Plattsmouth has no interest in taking over that area near where the Platte and Missouri rivers meet, he added.
“None whatsoever,” Lambert said. “It would be a huge expense to the taxpayers.”
At its last meeting on Oct. 5, the Plattsmouth City Council did approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Game and Parks Commission for repairs on the damaged Schilling Road. The city needs use of that road to access its water treatment plant. According to the MOU, the commission would apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the majority of repair money to that road, which it owns.
With FEMA approval, the city would only pay a minimum of 12.5 percent or at the most 25 percent of the total cost.
Lambert praised the commission’s decision to seek FEMA funds.
“That has to do with the cooperation between my staff and the Game and Parks Commission,” he said.
In other business at that meeting, the council approved a new vehicle for the city’s police department, as well as a payment on the wastewater plant as it nears total completion.
The council gave the go-ahead for Police Chief Steve Rathman to buy a 2021 Ford Police Utility Vehicle from a Lincoln dealership. It would replace a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria that is becoming more difficult to keep in service with more than 109,000 miles.
“We run vehicles longer than recommended,” Rathman told the council.
The price for the new vehicle is $33,049 with a $1,000 trade allowance for the aging Ford.
A major payment on repairs to the flood-damaged wastewater treatment plant approved by the council was made to Building Crafts, Inc. in the amount of $102,973, which represents 84 percent completion of its contract.
This contract includes the on-going treatment component repair work, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.
“We’re getting down to the final items,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
“It’s in operation now,” added Lambert, saying that delivery of final parts to the whole treatment process have been delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!