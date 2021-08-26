No serious injuries reported in five-vehicle accident

MURRAY – There were no serious injuries in a five-vehicle accident in Murray on Tuesday, said the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 7:30 a.m. deputies from his department and Murray fire/rescue personnel responded to a five-vehicle accident on West Main Street in Murray. Brueggemann described the accident as a chain reaction after one vehicle rear ended another.

According to Brueggemann, individuals involved were: John Rodis III, 15, of rural Plattsmouth driving a Honda Accord, Chloe Cavanzon, 17, of rural Union driving a Toyota Corolla, Jacob Cooke, 16, of rural Plattsmouth driving a Ford Ranger, Kylie Cooke, 16, of rural Plattsmouth driving a Honda Accord, and Karissa Nickels, 16, of rural Murray driving a Chevy Malibu.

Cass County Emergency Management personnel also responded, the sheriff said.

