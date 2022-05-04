No shortage of fun in Plattsmouth parks

PLATTSMOUTH – A short distance from downtown Plattsmouth is a beautiful park stretching along many city blocks.

Upon first glance (and probably a long glance because of its size) it’s easy to see why residents and visitors have long enjoyed Clayton J. Rhylander Memorial Park for outdoor fun and relaxation.

Named in honor of a former city mayor, this park runs along Lincoln Avenue from Third to 11th avenues and offers a wide array of amenities for the young and those who want to stay young at heart.

For biking, jogging or just walking, there’s a well-maintained trail that circles the entire park. Plus, on the east side, a second trail branches off into a wooded area providing a sense of serenity enhanced by chirping birds and squirrels at play.

Besides the wide open green space that seems to go on and on, Rhylander features numerous athletic fields, a picnic area, a children’s playground and two pavilions.

Restrooms, closed during the winter, are handicapped-accessible.

Over the years, the park has been the site of many large events like Easter Egg hunts and a community-wide dinner climaxing the annual Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

Rhylander may be the city’s largest park, but there are others with their own unique flavor.

To visit Memorial Park is like walking through a remote forest far away from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet it’s located smack dab in the heart of town at Fourth Avenue between 15th and 18th streets.

It offers a large covered picnic area with a grill in a brick stand conveniently located right next to a parking lot. A restroom is also nearby.

A smaller covered picnic shelter is further down a valley. There is also children’s playground equipment scattered about the park.

Garfield Park, located in the center of town at Fifth Street and Second Avenue, has an attractive lighted gazebo in the center with benches around the inside perimeter.

A playground, picnic area and restrooms are available.

At 308 S. 18th St. and behind the Plattsmouth Community Center is the Indian Springs Recreation Area with a covered shelter, a grilling area and a five-acre fishing lake with a handicapped-accessible fishing pier.

