No shortage of races on election ballot this year

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s election year again in Cass County.

And, there’ll be no shortage of elected offices on this year’s mid-term ballot.

“It’s always on the mid-term that there’s more because you have all the county offices,” said Linn Moore, county election commissioner.

This year, on the county level, the offices up for election are: assessor, attorney, clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, register of deeds, sheriff, surveyor and public defender.

On the Board of Commissioners, the District 2 and District 3 seats are up for election.

All of these offices have four-year terms.

In Plattsmouth, four of the eight seats on the City Council are up for election. They are Ward 1 (precincts 23 and 24), Ward 2 (precincts 25 and 26), Ward 3 (precincts 27 and 28) and Ward 4 (precincts 29 and 30).

The office of mayor is up for election, also.

The offices of mayor in Louisville and Weeping Water are up for election, as well as two at-large seats on the city councils of those communities. All of the above-mentioned city offices are four-year terms.

Area school boards will have seats open this year, also. Four seats are up for election on the Plattsmouth Board of Education and three seats are up for election on the Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock, Conestoga, Weeping Water, and Ashland-Greenwood school boards.

All of these seats are four-year terms.

Other races include the District 1 seat for the U.S. House of Representatives, governor/lieutenant governor, and the District 2 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

The primary election will be held on May 10.

The filing deadline for incumbents is Feb. 15, while the filing deadline for non-incumbents is March 1.

