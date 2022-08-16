No time to raise taxes, Flood said of massive federal bill

LOUISVILLE – The recent $739 billion Inflation Reduction Bill that Congress approved and President Biden signed did not get the blessing of Mike Flood.

“I’m against it,” said Nebraska’s First Congressional District congressman last week, prior to the House vote.

The country is currently in a recession and approving hundreds of billions in new spending is not the way to get out of it, he said.

“We’re in a recession now with high inflation, with high gas and food prices. Now is not the time to raise taxes. That is not the answer,” Flood said in a stop in Louisville during a county tour on Aug. 10.

Also in that bill was funding for 87,000 new agents for the Internal Revenue Service that Flood disapproved of.

That’s more employees than at the Pentagon, the FBI, and Homeland Security combined, he said. Flood fears that small businesses and the average taxpayers will be the targets by these new agents for audits.

On other issues, Flood said that constituents have expressed concern about lack of security at the country’s southern border.

“We have to get control of the border,” he said. “I support finishing the (border) wall.”

The former state senator from Norfolk said the widening of U.S. Highway 75 is for him a top priority and is part of the Nebraska Expressway initiative from 1988. That includes widening that highway to Nebraska City.

Congress can help with that, Flood said.

“Members of Congress have the ability to advocate funding for specific road projects,” he said. “It has to be done in conjunction with the DOT (Nebraska Department of Transportation).”