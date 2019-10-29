PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of colorful little creatures descended upon downtown Plattsmouth last Friday and they all seemed to be in search for the same thing - candy.
Fortunately, there was plenty to be had as they walked along the sidewalks with the local merchants passing out the treats.
There were also games these cute little creatures participated in, plus they quickly snatched up donated books from the Plattsmouth Public Library.
It was the annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat on Main, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Main Street Association, which began at 4 p.m. at the Windstream parking lot with costume judging and the crowning of this year’s Snow Queen.
As the three costume judges were searching the area for their favorites, Charles Jones, the association executive director, said, “This is one of the better years of costumes that I have seen. I wouldn’t want to be a judge.”
Meanwhile, Kirsten Wood, the 2018 Snow Queen, passed her crown to this year’s honoree, Gerry Byrk.
Among the duties of the Snow Queen is to reign over the annual Victorian Christmas on Main event later this year.
“I’m honored to be chosen,” Byrk said. “It’s very nice.”
Earlier in the day, the Plattsmouth Recreation Department sponsored its annual Halloween Parade at the Plattsmouth Community Center/Senior Center.
Approximately 25 trick or treaters attended that event that involved senior center staff handing out candy. The kids also had a chance to swim in the center’s pool, according to Carol Gray, senior center director.