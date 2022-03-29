No voice in House until special election held

LINCOLN – Much of eastern Nebraska, including Cass County, will be without a voice in the U.S. House of Representatives for a time until a special election is held to fill the seat of Jeff Fortenberry, who recently announced his resignation effective today (Thursday).

“It’s going to be a vacant seat until a special election is held,” said Cindi Allen, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Secretary of State Office. “There will be a special election within 90 days of the vacancy and the governor is the person who will select the date.”

As of Tuesday, her office had not yet heard from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts on a possible date, Allen said.

“The two parties (Democrats and Republicans) will each nominate a candidate to run on the special election ballot,” she said.

A person can petition to be on the ballot, but since time is short, it would be a challenge for someone to accomplish, Allen said.

“But, it is allowed,” she said.

Whoever wins that special election would assume office immediately through the end of the current term, Allen said.

Despite Fortenberry’s announced resignation, his name remains on the May 10 primary ballot because these ballots have already been printed, according to the Cass County Election Office.

The Republican candidates on the primary ballot are Fortenberry, Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver and Mike Flood.

Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria are running on the Democratic ballot.

Fortenberry, a nine-term Congressman, made his resignation announcement last weekend after a federal jury in California found him guilty of one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents.

In an e-mail sent to area media outlets, including the Plattsmouth Journal, Fortenberry said, “Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively. I will resign from Congress shortly. Please know that it has been the honor of my life to serve you.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.