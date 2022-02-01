Nolte seeks another term on county board

PLATTSMOUTH – A former member of the Cass County Board of Commissioners wants to join it again.

Ron Nolte, a former two-term commissioner and a Plattsmouth resident, has filed his papers to run in this year’s election for the board’s District 2 seat.

“We need to keep growing,” he said.

His background, besides serving as a commissioner, includes being a board member of the Nebraska Trucking Association and its lobbyist in the Nebraska Legislature.

He served on the Murray Village Board and later on the county’s Planning and Zoning Board. He is currently on the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District Board of Directors.

His grandfather, William Nolte, served four terms as a county commissioner.

As a young boy, Nolte learned a lot about the county and how it’s run from his grandfather.

“I learned a lot following Grandpa around as he toured the county. I learned where every corner, every section of the county was.”

He is also a former Marine.

His professional background includes being a farmer and a trucking company owner, as well as a licensed pilot who flew foreign ambassadors and dignitaries like Bob Dole during his presidential campaigns.

“I’ve been involved in so many things,” Nolte said.

Infrastructure is a main issue facing the county, he said.

“As our county grows we have to have continuous infrastructure. We have to keep building it up. We can’t get behind on this.”

Good management on how the county is run is also important, Nolte said, praising the current commissioners.

“We have an excellent board.”

Nolte opposes any possible action from state officials reducing or eliminating inheritance taxes in the counties.

“That’s our money,” he said. “It should stay here. They should leave it alone. That’s money we need, otherwise we would have to raise the mil levy.”

Nolte is the third candidate for that seat formerly held by Janet McCartney, who was unable to complete her final year due to health concerns. Jennifer Sommer, who was selected to finish out McCartney’s year, and Ed Utterback have also filed their papers.

