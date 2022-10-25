Not everyone keen with state-proposed intersection

PLATTSMOUTH – Some Cass County officials aren’t too impressed with a state-proposed intersection on U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 1/Murray Road.

At a recent public meeting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation made its case for a Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or RCUT, intersection as part of the Hwy. 75 widening project from Plattsmouth to Murray.

At an RCUT intersection, motorists approaching divided highways from a side road are not allowed to make left turns or cross traffic, according to the NDOT. Instead, they are required to turn right onto the highway and then make a U-turn at a designated median opening.

This reduces potential conflict points and enhances safety, the NDOT has said. Traffic would still be able to turn left onto side roads from the divided highway directly.

The purpose of these improvements is to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes at that intersection, improve the mobility of the traveling public and improve the reliability of the transportation system, according to the NDOT.

However, when asked his thoughts at Tuesday’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman Dan Henry said, “Stop lights are a better option.”

Fellow board member Dale Sharp agreed.

“I would support lights,” he said.

Others apparently dislike the RCUT plan, according to Sharp.

“Nobody is keen on it. Most people want stop lights in my opinion. They don’t like the U-turn thing.”

Sharp expressed concern that the state plan “will back up traffic a lot.”

Motorists, however, will eventually get accustomed to that RCUT intersection, Sharp said.

Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent, also supported stop lights, he said.