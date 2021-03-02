NPPD: No overall rate increases this year

“Our customers are asking for it,” said Craig Vincent, NPPD account manager. “They are asking for renewable options.”

Another priority is to improve relationships with its customers.

“We have to communicate, explain how the industry works, and listen to them,” Vincent said.

To remain in a competitive rate position and continue with cost control measures is another priority, Vincent said.

One measure NPPD is doing is the installation of energy-efficient LED street lights like the ones Plattsmouth has, he said.

Another priority is to transform and innovate its business, Vincent said.

“Technology is changing and customer demand is changing,” he said.

Commenting on the recent energy crisis in Texas and the high electric bills many received from it, Vincent said, “Our rates did not change.”

There were some rolling blackouts to ease stress on power usage, but none around the Plattsmouth area, Lambert said.

“NPPD has always been a good partner with us,” Lambert said. “Not only with the steady rates they have provided, but NPPD has helped us with economic development.”

