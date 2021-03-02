NPPD: No overall rate increases this year

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s good news for the pocketbook.
Officials of the Nebraska Public Power District, which provides electricity for Plattsmouth, announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that for the eighth consecutive year there will be no overall rate increase.
“We’re doing a great job holding rates steady for eight years,” said Pat Hanrahan, NPPD retail general manager.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “That’s good for Plattsmouth.”
Hanrahan and other NPPD officials on Monday provided an update on what the utility is doing in providing electrical service, as well as upcoming priorities.
NPPD serves more than 91,000 customers in 79 communities and gets its energy sources in a variety of ways – mostly nuclear, but also from coal, wind, solar, hydro and gas/oil, and 68 percent is carbon-free.
NPPD takes care of all maintenance and capital additions to the system, as well as billing and collections at no additional cost to the communities it serves.
It was mentioned that upcoming electric bills might be higher simply because people used more electricity during this winter’s cold periods.
NPPD has several priorities for 2021.
One of them is to continue to decarbonize its mix of energy resources.
“Our customers are asking for it,” said Craig Vincent, NPPD account manager. “They are asking for renewable options.”
Another priority is to improve relationships with its customers.
“We have to communicate, explain how the industry works, and listen to them,” Vincent said.
To remain in a competitive rate position and continue with cost control measures is another priority, Vincent said.
One measure NPPD is doing is the installation of energy-efficient LED street lights like the ones Plattsmouth has, he said.
Another priority is to transform and innovate its business, Vincent said.
“Technology is changing and customer demand is changing,” he said.
Commenting on the recent energy crisis in Texas and the high electric bills many received from it, Vincent said, “Our rates did not change.”
There were some rolling blackouts to ease stress on power usage, but none around the Plattsmouth area, Lambert said.
“NPPD has always been a good partner with us,” Lambert said. “Not only with the steady rates they have provided, but NPPD has helped us with economic development.”