NPPD to keep rates stable, city officials told

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s some good economic news – for a change – for the residents of Plattsmouth and other area communities serviced by the Nebraska Public Power District.

“In 2022, there will be no retail rate increase.”

That was the announcement by Craig Vincent, accounts manager for NPPD, who presented an annual company update to the Plattsmouth City Council recently.

In Cass County, NPPD provides electricity to Plattsmouth, Mynard, Murray, Nehawka and Union.

This will be the ninth consecutive year with no rate increase, said Vincent, adding that Plattsmouth is the first community in the state to go completely with LED lighting for its street lights.

“We’re promoting electrical vehicles,” he added.

What’s more, the company aims to be carbon free by 2050, Vincent said.

NPPD has also started a partnership with communities concerning solar power by installing solar generators for the “benefit of the communities,” he said.

“It’s been popular in the communities where we’ve had it,” Vincent said.

Plattsmouth is considering that partnership, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” he said, adding the council may seek more information on it at its next meeting.

Lambert said Vincent’s presentation was very informative and the decision to keep rates stable was positive.

“This will be the ninth year without a rate increase, that’s wonderful,” he said. “NPPD has been good stewards of rate payers’ money. I’m proud of the partnership between the city and NPPD.”

