NPPD to keep rates stable for Plattsmouth, other cities

COLUMBUS – There’s good news for the residents of Plattsmouth and other Cass County communities serviced by Nebraska Public Power District.

Last week, the NPPD Board of Directors voted to keep wholesale and retail rates stable for 2022.

According to NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent, this means there will be no overall rate increase for retail customers for the ninth consecutive year, as well as no overall increase for wholesale customers (public power districts and municipalities) who purchase electricity from NPPD for the fifth straight year.

“No increase in our electric rates is good for the economy of Nebraska and the people who live and work here,” Kent said in a company press release. “The NPPD team is constantly working to maintain rate competitiveness on a regional and national scale, and being able to provide another year of rate stability is something we’re proud of.”

On the wholesale side, rural public power districts and municipalities will continue to see a PCA (production cost adjustment) credit on their bills, according to Kent. The NPPD board voted to return $74.2 million in rate stabilization funds back to its wholesale customers, 38 municipalities and 23 rural public power districts and rural cooperatives through the PCA, which will run from February 2022 to January 2023, Kent said.

While no overall increase in wholesale rates will occur, changes are being proposed to certain rates to better reflect the cost of providing these services, Kent added.

In Cass County, NPPD provides electricity to Plattsmouth, Mynard, Murray, Nehawka and Union.

“I compliment NPPD for their workers and for their efficiency to keep rates stable,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s good news for our property owners.”

In addition to keeping base rates stable for 2022, Kent also announced that NPPD offers a separate RateWise Time-of-Use rate to retail customers, which allows them to see some potential savings benefits if they shift the bulk of their energy usage to certain times of the day. Learn more about this program at https://nppd.com/ratewise.

