NSAA spring activities suspended through May 1

LINCOLN – High school students in Nebraska will have to wait longer to begin spring sports and activities after an announcement from a state organization Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska School Activities Association Executive Director Jay Bellar said all NSAA activity practices and competitions will be suspended through May 1. This is an extension from the organization’s first statement on activities that came March 16.

The NSAA had previously suspended practices until March 30 and all competitions until April 2. The association took the steps in response to state and federal safety measures regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the United States.

“Member schools and student participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws and activity manuals during this time,” Bellar said. “The NSAA encourages all member schools to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control), local, state and federal health department recommendations.”

Wednesday’s statement from the NSAA means Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water students will not be able to practice or compete in any winter or spring activities at this time.