NSAA suspends all high school activities

LINCOLN – All high school activities in Nebraska have been suspended for a minimum of two weeks due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Nebraska School Activities Association Assistant Director Jeff Stauss sent an e-mail to all school and media members Monday morning announcing the suspension. Practices for all NSAA activities have been suspended until Monday, March 30. All NSAA activity competitions have been suspended until Thursday, April 2.

“These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant,” Stauss said. “Member schools and student participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.”

Stauss said the NSAA will continue to communicate with other state representatives and organizations about the coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) situation. He said the association will continue to provide regular updates about the suspension.

The NSAA sponsors multiple activities during the spring for Nebraska students. These include girls soccer, boys soccer, girls track and field, boys track and field, boys golf, baseball and girls tennis. The organization also holds district and state activities for music and journalism during the spring.