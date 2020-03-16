NSAA suspends all high school activities

LINCOLN – All high school activities in Nebraska have been suspended for a minimum of two weeks due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Nebraska School Activities Association Assistant Director Jeff Stauss sent an e-mail to all school and media members Monday morning announcing the suspension. Practices for all NSAA activities have been suspended until Monday, March 30. All NSAA activity competitions have been suspended until Thursday, April 2.
“These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant,” Stauss said. “Member schools and student participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.”
Stauss said the NSAA will continue to communicate with other state representatives and organizations about the coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) situation. He said the association will continue to provide regular updates about the suspension.
The NSAA sponsors multiple activities during the spring for Nebraska students. These include girls soccer, boys soccer, girls track and field, boys track and field, boys golf, baseball and girls tennis. The organization also holds district and state activities for music and journalism during the spring.
The NSAA was able to have state competitions for wrestling, girls and boys basketball and girls and boys swimming and diving before the COVID-19 impact began to be felt in Nebraska. The organization suspended district and state speech activities last week. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water speech teams had been scheduled to compete in district meets March 18.
Monday’s decision from the NSAA means Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water students will not be able to practice or compete in any winter or spring activities at this time. All five schools issued statements over the weekend announcing they would be closing their buildings for at least the next seven days.
The Nebraska Department of Education cancelled state activities for many other organizations on March 12. The NDE cancelled state leadership conferences and conventions for FFA, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), DECA, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), SkillsUSA and Educators Rising.