NSP looking into officer-involved fatal shooting near Alvo

ALVO - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting near Alvo Sunday evening.

According to the NSP, at approximately 11 p.m. the patrol was informed that Cass County deputies were responding to a report of an alleged assault that had occurred at 23418 Alvo Road. The initial report was of an altercation between a father and son in which the son allegedly struck the father in the head.

The father exited the residence and called 911, the NSP said.

Deputies responded to the scene and contacted the son, identified as Andrew Stratton, 34. Stratton was believed to be in the basement of the residence and possibly armed, the NSP said.

During the course of negotiations, a deputy allegedly fired his weapon, striking Stratton, the NSP said.

A trooper had arrived on the scene moments before, and upon hearing gunshots from outside the residence, rushed inside and attempted life-saving measures, along with the deputies, but Stratton ultimately died of his injuries at the scene, the NSP said. Investigators located a bow and arrow and long knife at the scene, the NSP said.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating the entire incident. Per Nebraska state statute, any in-custody death requires a grand jury proceeding.

