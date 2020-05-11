Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County climbs to 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PAPILLION – The number of people in Cass County tested for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases continue to climb.

As of Monday, 356 have been tested for the virus with 11 confirmed cases, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Last Tuesday, there were 282 people who had been tested with just six confirmed cases.

Of the 11 with confirmed cases, five have recovered, according to the department. Six of the cases involved close contact with others.

“We’re seeing more close contact cases than three weeks ago,” said Jenny Steventon, the department’s assistant health director.

Such contact could be in the home or at work, she added.

Four of the confirmed cases have been in the 68048 zip code that includes Plattsmouth, according to the department. Two of those individuals have recovered.

It’s unlikely any recent confirmed cases were the result of relaxed restrictions of certain businesses that went into effect last Monday, Steventon said. These businesses have included restaurants that are now able to reopen dine-in service with certain stipulations.

“It’s too early to tell,” she said. “It likely will take more time.”