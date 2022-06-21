NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Murdock area last week

VALLEY – A tornado touched down in the Murdock area on the evening of June 14 causing tree and structural damage, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

It was part of a severe weather system that also brought intense winds extending from the Greenwood area and impacting Murdock, Louisville, Manley and other areas to the east.

The NWS said an EF-1 tornado started at 11:27 p.m. approximately 2.2 miles north/northwest of Murdock and traveled 2.2 miles before ending at 2.2 miles north/northeast of Murdock two minutes later.

According to a statement from the NWS, “Tornado developed near Church Road west of 298th Street and immediately damaged a home. One of the roof peaks was torn off and

garage doors blown in. The damage here was very focused as nearby trees were not damaged, but insulation from the home was stuck to three different sides of the home, indicating this was likely a tornado.

“Farther east, there was an area of focused tree damage approximately 150 yards wide embedded within a several mile-wide area of more minor tree damage. The tornado continued east where it snapped several power poles and caused minor damage to a church.”

Additional damage to grain bins and trees was noted along Church Road just west of 322nd Street, which appears to be the end of the focused damage most likely caused by the tornado, the NWS said.

The tornado’s peak wind was estimated at 100 mph with a path length of 2.2 miles and a maximum width of 150 yards. This tornado occurred within a several mile-wide area of intense straight-line wind damage which was caused by winds at times greater than 80 mph, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, a tornado with wind speeds between 86 to 110 mph is classified as an EF-1 tornado.

In addition, a NWS survey team observed a broad, intense area of severe straight-line winds. Some of the most intense winds extended from an area near Greenwood to the east and southeast, impacting Murdock, Louisville, Manley and other areas. Most of the damage was snapped trees and power poles, but there was also damage to buildings and grain bins.

“This large downburst area was several miles wide and frequently had 60 to 80 mph winds with some locations experiencing gusts to nearly 100 mph,” the NWS said. “There was also a 2.2-mile long tornado track within the severe wind area, but aside from that track, the vast majority of damage was from a west to east or northwest to southeast direction.”

According to the NWS, this wind storm started at 11:20 p.m. one mile southeast of Greenwood and traveled 15 miles ending at 11:31 p.m. 2.4 miles northeast of Murdock.

Louisville had numerous trees downed, especially in the southern section, a city official said.

Power outages occurred around the county serviced by the Omaha Public Power District, according to a spokeswoman.

“At the peak of outages, we had 5,900 customers without power throughout our service territory,” said Jodi Baker, media specialist. “This included 2,554 in Cass County and 227 in Saunders County. Both counties, and all storm-related outages, were restored by 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. However, most were restored by 1 a.m., with a small portion of Saunders County customers still out until 4 a.m.

“When this storm rolled through in early morning hours of Wednesday, June 15, it brought high winds, lots of lightning and heavy rains, which flooded some low-lying areas. These conditions led to trees and limbs being knocked down and interfering with power lines, as well as wires being knocked down, broken cross arms, and other equipment-related problems. Among them, we had a power line knocked down in the Louisville area.”

That EF-1 tornado near Murdock downed poles and wires that needed to be replaced in the area of 310th Street and Church Road, Baker said.

Crews worked into the early morning hours of Thursday, June 16, to get power back on, she said.

