Occupied trailer home catches fire on Friday
View Comments

Occupied trailer home catches fire on Friday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The occupants of a local trailer home escaped injury after the home caught on fire early Friday morning.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 1:57 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of South 15th Street. Eventually, the fire spread to the trailer, said Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

The occupants got out in time and there were no injuries, he said. The fire also spread to another vehicle. Mutual aid from other departments was needed, Wilson said.

The fire was accidental, Wilson said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Teens caught in Cass County pursuit

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A 16-year-old male from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was cited for several offenses after leading Cass County deputies on a vehicle pur…

Dog shot to death, woman arrested
News

Dog shot to death, woman arrested

EAGLE – A 50-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend involving the shooting death of her boyfriend’s dog at a residence in rural Eagle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News