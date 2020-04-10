Occupied trailer home catches fire on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The occupants of a local trailer home escaped injury after the home caught on fire early Friday morning.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 1:57 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of South 15th Street. Eventually, the fire spread to the trailer, said Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

The occupants got out in time and there were no injuries, he said. The fire also spread to another vehicle. Mutual aid from other departments was needed, Wilson said.

The fire was accidental, Wilson said.

