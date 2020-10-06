Officers pursue man in Eagle incident

EAGLE - The Nebraska State Patrol as of Tuesday morning was continuing its investigation on a report of a man allegedly making terroristic threats Monday evening in Eagle.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 911 call that originated from Eagle.

The call described an armed person allegedly making threats. The subject was reportedly driving a Cadillac SUV, but stopped at a residence located in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 34 in Eagle, according to the patrol.

Troopers based in both Lincoln and Omaha responded to the scene, as well as sheriff’s deputies from Cass and Lancaster counties. NSP SWAT personnel and crisis negotiators were also activated and traveled to the scene, the patrol said.

After several hours of trying to make contact with the subject, the patrol obtained a search warrant for the residence. The SWAT personnel executed the warrant and found the subject was not inside.

Troopers did find a cell phone and handgun inside the residence. The investigation remains ongoing, the patrol said on Tuesday morning.

