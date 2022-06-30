Official: Tax rate not set by assessor's office

PLATTSMOUTH – Does higher property valuation mean higher taxes down the road?

“Not necessarily,” said Teresa Salinger, Cass County assessor. “The tax rate is not set by our office.”

Her office simply places a value on each property based largely on sales of similar property in that particular area, Salinger said.

“The tax rate has nothing to do with our office," Salinger said. “If taxes go up, that’s not in our control.”

This year, the assessor’s office did raise property values throughout the county to be in compliance with a state statute requiring commercial and residential properties to be within 92 percent to 100 percent of market value, Salinger said. The agriculture range is 69 to 75 percent.

Nevertheless, property owners have had a chance to file a protest on their valuations. The filing deadline is June 30.

About 70 filings were returned to the county clerk’s office for scheduling as of this past Monday, the office said.

This is not as many as in past years, though a large number of filings usually arrive in the final few days, the office said.

The protest hearings will begin in the county courthouse on July 5 and will run throughout the week until all are heard.

Each protester will be given a specific date and time to appear.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.