Officials announce upgraded service for winter driving plans

LINCOLN – Nebraska 511 has been a staple for Nebraskans and travelers alike for more than two decades when it comes to winter driving preparations.

This week, state officials announced an updated version that promises to bring even better service.

What originally started as a phone service has evolved now to also include a web application as well as a mobile app. This service provides information on construction, road conditions, closures, lane restrictions, highway cameras and other important information.

Between November of last year and this past October, the 511 system was utilized by 1.5 million users.

At a press conference in Lincoln on Monday, an official from the Nebraska Department of Transportation highlighted the new features of the updated Nebraska 511, which includes integrated weather, dedicated information to commercial carriers, overhead digital signs and their messages, updated icons and an improved user interface.

Also mentioned at the press conference was the importance of preparing for winter weather as the season rapidly approaches.

‘‘Winter is often a long season in Nebraska, bringing cold temperatures, snow, and at times, dangerous wind,” said NDOT Director John Selmer. “NDOT is proud to partner with the Nebraska State Patrol and the National Weather Service to be as prepared as possible when winter weather strikes to keep roadways open, and when necessary, close them for the safety of the traveling public and our teammates.

“The work we do, together with the information provided in our 511 service, helps keep motorists moving while providing the best information possible for decision making.”

NDOT’s “teammates” in the State Operations Center work day and night to keep motorists updated through the 511 system, as well as using message boards to give advanced notice whenever possible, Selmer added.

NSP Lt. Michael Korte added, “The Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service have worked together over many winter seasons to provide the necessary service to travelers for the various types of winter weather which strike Nebraska. This year is no different. We began preparing as a team soon after last season to help us be prepared for what this winter will bring.”

“It takes many subject matter experts, working together to help provide the right information at the right time for travelers in Nebraska during the winter months,” said Michael Mortiz from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). “The collaborative approach our teams take towards planning for winter events helps everyone from law enforcement to plow drivers be prepared for what they will encounter while working to keep roadways clear for travelers.”

These officials urged motorists to be prepared with warm clothing, water and food when traveling during winter weather.

Motorists should also travel on well-established routes and notify someone when leaving for their destination, they added. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items.

Travelers are also advised not to drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces could be slick under the snow, and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at the destination.

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them, making sure to:

• Slow down when approaching plows as these plows travel at usually 25 to 30 mph or less.

• Motorists should also stay well behind the plows giving the vehicles and the plows plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business or

residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) closer than 100 feet when it’s plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light.

• Motorists must never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the truck itself. Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website,

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance.

Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.

