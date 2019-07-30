WEEPING WATER – It would be fair–ly accurate to say that top officials of the Cass County Fair are excited about this year’s event.
“I think it will be a great fair,” said Mark Rathe, president of the Cass County Agricultural Society, the group that oversees the fair.
Vice President Gary Sickmann added, “There will be a lot of things going on, a lot of things that have always drawn crowds before.”
Among those are the extreme bullriding, the outlaw truck and tractor pull, and the bicycle motocross.
“We’ve got a tremendous carnival that is adding new things and updating things,” said Sickmann, who resides in Louisville.
The Cass County Fair has long been known for being one of the better fairs in the state.
“We’ve got tremendous fair board members who do an excellent job,” Sickmann said. “We want to be progressive and keep growing.”
Rathe, of Weeping Water, had similar thoughts, saying the fair’s success of the past and the keys to its future is to remain progressive, forward looking in creating new ideas for the public to enjoy as not to “get stale.”
Both had praise for the new manager, Meggan Roeber.
“She’s doing a wonderful job,” Rathe said.
“She’s been doing a great job,” Sickmann said.
Other society officers are: Carol Bley (Murdock), treasurer; Kevin Albert (Louisville), secretary; Miki Bruns, accountant; and Meggan Roeber, fair manager.
Directors of the society are: Josiah Graham (Alvo), Steve Hauschild (Weeping Water), Duane Uhe (Nehawka), Susan and Scott Platt (Murdock), Scott Lubben (Louisville) and Dennis Helm (Plattsmouth).
The Cass County Fair will take place Aug. 6-10. This year’s theme is Country Fun for Everyone.