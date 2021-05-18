Officials discuss new wastewater plant

PLATTSMOUTH – Plans are moving forward for a new wastewater treatment plant in the west end of Plattsmouth, replacing the rebuilt plant along the Missouri River that was heavily damaged in the 2019 flood.
The plant would be located in the Four Mile Industrial Park west of U.S. Highway 75.
“It looks promising,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, adding that an environmental assessment of the property showing no significant impact has been approved by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).
“It’s a great step forward for our community,” added Mayor Paul Lambert. “We’re moving in a positive direction.”
The proposed plant was an issue for action by the City Council at its Monday evening meeting.
The council approved the payment of a $7,500 bill for additional engineering services that had to be done in the preparation of that environmental assessment for the new plant.
According to Perry, the proposed plant would be located on the far southeast corner of that 65-acre industrial park.
It would take up about 10 acres of that land, Perry said.
The Vireo Resources plant, which is undergoing a major expansion, is located on the opposite end of the park, he added.
“They won’t know the (wastewater) plant is there,” Perry said.
Lambert added that Vireo officials have no issues with the proposed plant. Plus, it would be in a perfect place considering the city’s expected growth in that area, he said.
Pending final approval by FEMA, construction bids for the plant could go out as early as next spring, according to Lambert.
It would then take about 18 to 24 months to build, he said.
The projected cost would be $62 million with FEMA paying 75 percent of that.
In other action, the council gave the approval for raising the hourly wage by 50 cents for seasonal workers at the Twin Rivers Water Park.
It’s an effort for encouraging more people to consider working there over the summer, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
City officials announced two weeks ago that the water park, 308 S. 18th St., would reopen this year on Saturday, May 29.
It was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Liz Glup, the city’s recreation director, more lifeguards were needed.
“I need eight more lifeguards,” Glup said.
The 50 cent raise would involve those working as a lifeguard/swim instructor, pool manager, assistant pool manager and concessions coordinator, all seasonal jobs.
They would also be eligible for a $90 end-of-season incentive if they remain on the payroll and were eligible for working until the pool season.
Lambert also announced that a dedication ceremony for a new flagpole and American flag on the east end of Main Street will be held on Friday, May 28, at 3:30 p.m.
An honor guard from Offutt Air Force Base will attend, along with patriotic music by local singer Terry Little.