Officials discuss new wastewater plant

“They won’t know the (wastewater) plant is there,” Perry said.

Lambert added that Vireo officials have no issues with the proposed plant. Plus, it would be in a perfect place considering the city’s expected growth in that area, he said.

Pending final approval by FEMA, construction bids for the plant could go out as early as next spring, according to Lambert.

It would then take about 18 to 24 months to build, he said.

The projected cost would be $62 million with FEMA paying 75 percent of that.

In other action, the council gave the approval for raising the hourly wage by 50 cents for seasonal workers at the Twin Rivers Water Park.

It’s an effort for encouraging more people to consider working there over the summer, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.

City officials announced two weeks ago that the water park, 308 S. 18th St., would reopen this year on Saturday, May 29.

It was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Liz Glup, the city’s recreation director, more lifeguards were needed.

“I need eight more lifeguards,” Glup said.