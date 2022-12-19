Officials offer safe holiday tips

PLATTSMOUTH – The holidays can be a wonderful time of the year, but house fires can still occur.

Here are some tips from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department to prevent fires.

“Test your smoke detectors monthly and make sure all heating sources are in good condition and working properly,” said Bob Heckman, spokesman. “This includes your hot water heater.”

Stoves and ovens should be cleaned as needed, and talking on the phone should be avoided when cooking, he said.

“Check your dryer vent for lint build-up and always follow the manufacturer’s recommendation for cleaning,” Heckman said. “Use the right size extension cord and remember, some cords are rated for outdoor use.”

If cracks are found in the cord, replace it before using, Heckman said. Flammable liquids should not be stored in the house, he added.

“Everybody likes candles, but they should always be used with care, and when you leave the room or go to bed, put the candles out,” Heckman said.

What’s more, candles should always be kept on a level surface and a safe distance from curtains and bedding.

“Keep your fireplace clean and never burn trash in it,” Heckman said. “If you can’t remember the last time the fireplace was cleaned, now is a good time to have it cleaned and checked.”

Pet safety is also important, he said.

Serious outdoor accidents because of snow and ice can occur, as well.

“Many will be tasked with the painstaking process of clearing winter precipitation from driveways, sidewalks and stairs,” said Brian Forman, a Plattsmouth emergency medical technician. “Always remember to dress warmly and wear proper footwear. Keep ice melt and sand stocked and ready to use. If you live with others, let them know you will be out clearing snow. This way, if they don’t see you for a while, they can check on you.”

People falling while going up and down stairs is something the Plattsmouth EMS Department responds to often, Forman said.

“Always use the railing and other grab handles, if available.”

Fall-related emergencies often occur in the morning, Forman said.

“People tend to fall out of bed or trip over something lying on the floor. We highly recommend wearing slip-resistant socks or have a floor mat if you have hardwood floors.”

Think about where to put holiday decorating, Forman said.

“Decorating the hand railing with garland on the staircase can look great, but now you lose the ability to have something to hang onto.”

Be sure to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, Forman said.

“Be sure they have good rubber stoppers on canes and walkers. Check the brake cables on wheelchairs and walkers. Just like a bicycle, over time your brakes need to be adjusted and eventually replaced.”

Make sure their beds aren’t too high off the ground and consider getting them a medical alarm, he said.

“There are times where we’ve been called to a private residence for a welfare check only to find out the patient had fallen, and had spent the last several days on the floor,” he said.

Lastly, always monitor the weather, Forman said.

“Stock up on all your supplies and medications before the storm arrives. Don’t be out in the cold or drive around in the snow if you don’t have to.”