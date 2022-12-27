Officials offer tips for safe winter driving

LINCOLN – It’s always important for motorists to be informed in advance of dangerous winter weather, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“Drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel by checking 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov,” said Director John Selmer. “If you must travel, be sure to make sure your vehicle is well maintained and stocked with a winter emergency kit. Also, remember to slow down, increase following distance, turn off your cruise control and always buckle up."

Should drivers and passengers become stranded, they should stay in their vehicle and call for help because exposure to extremely cold weather can be dangerous, said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Our troopers and dispatchers will be available to help 24 hours per day if you call *55,” he said. “Also, have a full tank of gas and winter survival items, including a phone charger, in your vehicle.”

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day at *55 or 800-525-5555 and allows the caller to speak directly with a NSP dispatcher who can send help to any stranded motorist, he said.

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Travelers are also encouraged to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at plows.nebraska.gov where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows. Weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Should travel be absolutely necessary, the NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing, water and food.

“Be sure to travel on well-established routes and notify someone when you are leaving for your destination,” Selmer said. “If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items.”

Also, motorists should never drive faster than conditions allow, he said.

“Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.”

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them, said Selmer, offering the following tips:

• Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.

• Stay well behind plows to give you and them plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) closer than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light.

• Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the truck itself.

• Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat, Selmer said.

“Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank,” he said.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website, http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/