PLATTSMOUTH – It’s still difficult to reach the city’s water treatment plant weeks after an historic flood shut it down, the City Council was told this week.
Nevertheless, engineering officials were able to get there by boat last Friday and saw some positive signs, according to Steve Perry.
“We were pleasantly surprised on the conditions,” said Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.
He also said Well No. 8, the city’s newest and most productive well, was not impacted by the flood.
The goal now is to get electricity in there to start the equipment again, plus water for cleaning the plant, Perry said.
City Administrator Erv Portis added that a request has been made to the Nebraska National Guard for temporary use of a vehicle capable of driving through high water.
He added that while the weather forecast calls for rain throughout spring, recent mountain snowmelt doesn’t appear to have much water content flowing through rivers coming this way.