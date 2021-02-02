Officials praise snow removal effort

PLATTSMOUTH – Whew! What a storm!

Plattsmouth experienced one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent decades on Jan. 25 when 11.9 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service, causing normal daily activities to come to a halt.

The efforts by city workers in removing the snow that day and those that followed did not go unspoken at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“Our crews did a wonderful job,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

City Administrator Erv Portis added, “I think they did a heck of a job. It was a monster snowstorm.”

And, only one piece of equipment failed, he added.

Emily Bausch, the city’s newly-hired public works director, said workers were continuing to move snow out of the way this past Monday.

“They were there the whole time,” Bausch said. “They take so much pride in what they do. They take it personally and want to do a good job.”

What’s more, after every major storm, city officials and the crews will go over how it was handled – what went right and what can be done better, Lambert said.