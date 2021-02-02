Officials praise snow removal effort

PLATTSMOUTH – Whew! What a storm!
Plattsmouth experienced one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent decades on Jan. 25 when 11.9 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service, causing normal daily activities to come to a halt.
The efforts by city workers in removing the snow that day and those that followed did not go unspoken at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“Our crews did a wonderful job,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.
City Administrator Erv Portis added, “I think they did a heck of a job. It was a monster snowstorm.”
And, only one piece of equipment failed, he added.
Emily Bausch, the city’s newly-hired public works director, said workers were continuing to move snow out of the way this past Monday.
“They were there the whole time,” Bausch said. “They take so much pride in what they do. They take it personally and want to do a good job.”
What’s more, after every major storm, city officials and the crews will go over how it was handled – what went right and what can be done better, Lambert said.
“We’re always open to improving,” he said. “We want to make it better.”
But, winter isn’t over.
According to the NWS, a strong system was projected to sweep in Wednesday evening bringing rain, then switching to snow by Thursday morning and lasting into the afternoon. About one to two inches of snow was expected, said meteorologist Van DeWald.
The biggest news will be the cold temperatures through the weekend, he said.
“It looks like the first chance of getting below zero this winter,” DeWald said.
When people awake on Friday morning, the temperature should be just 15 or so degrees, he said.
During the day on Friday, the air should be dry with a tolerable high of 30. But, that evening the temp should dip to around 8 degrees.
Saturday brings a slight chance of snow after 7 a.m. with a high of just 14. Saturday evening should dip to minus 1 degree.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a high of 11, then dipping to minus 2 that evening, according to the NWS.