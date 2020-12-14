Offutt airmen have fun helping CASA kids

PLATTSMOUTH – A group of airmen from Offutt wrapped Christmas toys just right, which will surely make children’s eyes beam bright.
This holiday scene occurred last Thursday at the Cass County Courthouse where personnel from the local Air Force base came to put the finishing touches on gifts going to local CASA children.
They seemed as happy in wrapping the gifts as the kids will be upon opening them on Christmas Day.
“It feels good to give back to the community,” said Senior Airman Tyler Washington.
Joseph Gilleland, also a senior airman, added, “It feels as good to give, as well as to get.”
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate with the mission being to be an advocate for abused and neglected children in the Cass County court system.
There are 16 families with children being served by CASA volunteers in the county at the present time.
These children should enjoy a happy Christmas, according to Cass County CASA Director Diana Lindensmith.
As in the past, tags on what CASA children wanted for Christmas were hung on a Christmas tree in the courthouse, she said.
Residents come in, pick up tags and purchase what the children requested. There were 73 tags on that tree this year, Lindensmith said.
“All 73 were picked off the tree in four days,” she said.
There were some who bought even more than what was requested, she added.
“Our community is amazing,” Lindensmith said. “I’m blown away on how much they do for us.”
Her son, Daniel Lindensmith, a technical sergeant at the base, got a group of seven together to help with the wrapping, she said.
Upon completion, a large donation of hats and scarves arrived, she added.
“They made bags for the hats and scarves for each family,” Lindensmith said. “It’s fun to do something for someone else. I think they had a good time.”
