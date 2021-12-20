Offutt airmen have fun wrapping gifts for CASA kids

PLATTSMOUTH – As he was wrapping gifts for abused/neglected children recently, Giovanni Sonera, a senior airman at Offutt Air Force Base, said, “I enjoy this. It feels good knowing a child will have this under the tree.”

Matthew Young, another Offutt airman, added, “It feels good to give back to the community.”

They were among a handful from the air base to wrap Christmas gifts at the Cass County Courthouse for local kids in the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program.

CASA provides advocacy to children from birth to age 19 who have been removed from their homes for abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are community citizens, appointed by a judge, who are committed to ensuring that every child has the right to a safe and permanent home.

According to Diana Lindensmith, executive director, the goal of CASA is to reunite the kids with their parents should conditions improve to warrant that or find a safe, permanent home elsewhere.

Currently, there are 24 children in the local program, she said.

Every year during the holiday season, the volunteers receive three gift requests from their assigned children. Each request is tagged and placed on a Christmas tree in the courthouse. The public can then take tags, buy those gift requests and return them to the CASA office for wrapping.

There were 70 tags on the tree this year, according to Lindensmith.

“They (the kids) asked for something and the community came together and responded,” she said. “In just six days, all 70 tags were taken off the tree.”

This year’s number of tags is lower than in the past, which is actually good, according to Lindensmith. That means fewer children are being abused or neglected in their homes than before, she said.

It took the airmen just 90 minutes to wrap all the gifts, she said.

“Things went great,” Lindensmith said. “They were a great group of people.”

The volunteers then collected the gifts for their assigned kids in time for Christmas Day, she said.

It was a lot of fun for the airmen, said Laurence Brady.

“It’s always nice to spread Christmas joy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.