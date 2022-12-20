Offutt airmen have fun wrapping gifts for kids

PLATTSMOUTH – Some Offutt Air Force Base members recently had a fun time wrapping gifts for some special kids in Cass County.

It was personally rewarding, also.

“It feels rewarding that I have a chance to give back to the community, especially to the kids who might not otherwise have a Christmas,” said Noah Nattress, airman first class.

His fellow AIC Kayla Smith had similar feelings.

“I think this is a nice way of giving back to the community,” she said. “I hope they have a good Christmas.”

About a half dozen members from Offutt came to the county courthouse last Friday to wrap gifts for the children in the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program.

The airmen wrapped approximately 90 presents, of which three will go to each of the 30 kids currently in the program, according to Diana Lindensmith, executive director of Cass County CASA.

Gift requests from the kids are placed on a tree in the courthouse allowing the public to come in, select the requests that interest them, and then go out and buy those items, according to Lindensmith.

The gifts are returned to the CASA office in the courthouse with the airmen volunteering their time to wrap them. CASA volunteers will then take gifts to their assigned children by Christmas.

“This is not through CASA funds,” Lindensmith said. “This is from the people of Cass County.”

“This is the fourth year we’ve been doing this,” said Daniel Lindensmith, master sergeant. “It’s really nice that the airmen come down to volunteer for those in need.”

Something extra was added this year as Plattsmouth Rotary Club members donated 30 ornaments and greeting cards to be wrapped on the gifts.

“We hadn’t had that before,” Lindensmith said. “That was nice.”

The CASA mission is to be an advocate for abused and neglected children in the Cass County Court system.