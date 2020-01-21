PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth city officials recently gave a special guest a tour of the town and he apparently liked what he saw.
Col. Gavin Marks, commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, was invited on the tour by Mayor Paul Lambert.
“He is the commander of the second-largest wing in the Air Force,” said Lambert, who sits on the Board of Directors for the Offutt Advisory Council.
Lambert and others on Wednesday, Jan. 15, had lunch with Marks at a local restaurant, followed by a two-hour tour of Plattsmouth.
“It gave him a better feel of the community,” Lambert said. “He was impressed. He liked the small town atmosphere.”
There were various reasons for the tour, according to Lambert. One of them was to keep positive relations strong between Offutt and this community.
What’s more, the tour might encourage Marks to promote this community as a place of residence for employees at the base.
“We have many active duty and retired people from Offutt who live here and they’re all great citizens,” Lambert said. “The Air Force is important to Plattsmouth. It was a good PR mission for Plattsmouth.”