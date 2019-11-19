AVOCA – A musical workshop is planned for Sunday, Dec. 8, for those interested in learning more on playing the harmonica.
The workshop will be held at the Old Avoca Schoolhouse beginning at 2 p.m.
The focus of the workshop will be on the 10-hole diatonic harmonica in the key of C major. Popular traditional Christmas tunes such as “Jingle Bells,” “Joy To the World,” “Silent Night,” “Oh Christmas Tree” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” will be featured.
Various harmonica techniques will be introduced along the way.
The fee is $20 per musician, payable at the workshop (check or cash). Participants will receive a free Clearly Colorful 10-hole diatonic harmonica in the key of C, but are encouraged to bring whatever harmonicas they have.