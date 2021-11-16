Old high school project gets major financial boost

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s good news for the developer who wants to bring the old Plattsmouth High School back to life.

City officials received word late Monday afternoon that a state finance agency awarded the developer, MDX Investments L.L.C. of Omaha, affordable housing tax credits in the amount of $648,643 to complete the project funding.

“That’s the final piece of the (funding) puzzle,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

It was City Administrator Emily Bausch who announced the award at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“That was amazing news, a great day,” she said.

According to Lambert, the developer had originally sought other kinds of tax credits, hoping to receive them earlier. However, state officials recommended the affordable housing credits instead, causing a delay in the application process.

“They (state) thought it fitted the situation better,” Lambert said of those tax credits.

MDX plans to build about 21 loft-styled apartments in the long vacant structure at 814 Main St., according to Lambert.

“They will be market-valued apartments,” he said.

Major interior renovation should start next March or April, he added.

The developer has already put a lot of money into the project, such as gutting the interior and removing any hazardous materials that may have been found, Lambert said.

There was also good news at the council meeting for those who enjoy driving ultra-terrain vehicles or golf carts in the city.

The council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that would permanently allow them to continue doing that as long as they adhere to the restrictions and regulations of the ordinance.

The council’s action repealed an ordinance passed in late 2018 that allowed use of such vehicles for just three years, expiring next month.

“It gives the citizens an opportunity to use these more fuel-efficient vehicles in town,” Lambert said.

Recently, however, Lambert said he noticed on a few occasions people driving these vehicles across U.S. Highway 75, which is illegal.

“They are not allowed to do that, that is a state statute,” he said.

