PLATTSMOUTH – Efforts by Plattsmouth city officials to bring the long-vacant former Plattsmouth High School back to life with new development got a boost recently.
The city received a $9,000 grant from the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office to help pay for the necessary nomination process of getting the building onto the National Register of Historic Places.
To have that building on the national register would make it more attractive for developers to renovate and re-use because it would be eligible for the Historic Tax Credit federal program. In other words, developers would receive tax breaks on their development expenses.
“Tax credits are necessary if we’re going to develop the property,” said City Administrator Erv Portis. “It’s an important piece of the financial puzzle for development.”
The City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of the grant at its last meeting.
The two-story brick building is located at 814 Main St. near the top of a hill there with a view downward of the main business district. It was built in 1919. It has been empty ever since the high school moved to its current location more than 20 years ago.
Some windows on the old building are broken and graffiti is seen on the inside of some windows.
While there has been some interest on redevelopment nothing has come to fruition, Mayor Paul Lambert said several months back.
The building is still on the radar, though, according to Portis.
“Yes, there’s interest in development,” he said.
Former students there seem excited about new life possibly coming back to their alma mater.
That is certainly the case with the Class of 1969, which held its 50th year reunion last weekend.
“I think my class as a whole, the class of 1969, would be supportive of redevelopment,” said spokesman Joe Soloman.
Fellow classmate Larry Austin added, “There’s all kinds of things they can do, perhaps mini offices and apartments.”