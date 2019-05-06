May is Older Americans Month across the country and this year’s theme is Connect, Create, Contribute.
In conjunction with Older Americans Month, the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is hosting a resource fair on Monday, May 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elmwood Community Center, 144 N. 4th St. in Elmwood.
Cass County residents can learn about ENOA’s programs and services, the Aging and Disability Resource Center, the Nebraska Attorney General Office’s Consumer Protection Division, the Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Legal Aid of Nebraska, AARP Nebraska, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s Active Aging Program, the Lifespan Respite Network and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ outreach specialist.
For more information, please call ENOA’s Information and Assistance division at 402-444-6444 and ask for Mary Ann.