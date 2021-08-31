Omaha driver hurt in local accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A driver from Omaha was hospitalized from a one-vehicle accident near U.S. Highway 75 on Monday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 8:49 p.m. his department was notified of a one-vehicle accident just off the highway, north of Club View Road near Plattsmouth.

Units from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue crews, responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2010 Dodge Charger on the east side of the highway. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Gayle Wright, was traveling north on the highway, and appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

A witness confirmed the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed as it rounded a curve, according to Brueggemann.

The male party was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.